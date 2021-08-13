Home / Trending / Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'. Watch
Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'. Watch

The video captures an incredible woman named Amy Palmiero Winters.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 06:27 PM IST

The Guinness World Records often takes to their official Instagram account to share videos that show people creating varied records. These are the videos that leave netizens intrigued or amazed, often both at the same time. Case in point, this video showcasing a woman with prosthetic leg creating a record by running 100 miles on treadmill.

“Fastest 100 Miles On A Treadmill. After 25 surgeries, heavy bouts of physical therapy, rehabilitation, emotional determination and a will to carry on – @amy_palmiero_winters not only runs marathons, she breaks records,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the incredible video of Amy Palmiero Winters that may make you gasp in wonder:

 

+

Since being shared a little over 21 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 82,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Awesome story,” wrote an Instagram user. “Age is just a number,” expressed another. “Fascinating,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

