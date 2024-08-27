Woman working in jewellery store catches man filming her in changing room post her shift

A man was booked by Thane Police for allegedly filming a woman. The incident took place in a jewellery store where the accused was allegedly filming a female employee of the shop when she went to the dressing room. The incident of a man filming a woman took place in a jewellery store in the Chitalsar area. (Unsplash/saif71)

The woman went to change her clothes after finishing her duty at night on August 23. While changing, she suspected that someone was watching her. That is when she noticed that the man was filming her through a peephole in the dressing room, said an official. The outrageous incident took place in the Chitalsar area.

Instantly, the woman raised the alarm and rushed out of the room. At this point, the other staff were alerted. However, the accused, Pratik Mhatre, managed to run away. Presently, police are investigating if Mhatre was a staffer or a customer.

Charges against the man accused of filming a woman:

According to a police official, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 77(Voyeurism.) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

In an earlier incident, a man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly filming a 21-year-old woman without her consent. The incident took place in R City Mall in Ghatkopar.

The incident occurred when the woman visited the place with her family to watch a movie. While she was tying her shoelaces, the man started filming her. Initially, she warned him to stop, but he kept on using his mobile phone. The family reportedly apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Irfan Ahmad Majid Ahmed, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Bhandup East.

