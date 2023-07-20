Woman’s farewell dance to SRK, Kareena Kapoor’s Chammak Challo impresses netizens

The college farewell marks the end of an academic journey and brings together students for a final celebration where joy and sorrow intertwine. This occasion allows students to reminisce on countless memories while also creating new ones. They enjoy each other’s company, laugh, cry, eat, and take pictures together. Some even take the stage to perform dance routines or sing their favourite songs. One particular video from a recent farewell has gone viral and is receiving praise from viewers. The video shows a woman dancing to Chammak Challo. The song is filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. It is from the 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One and is sung by Akon, while Hamsika Iyer gives the female vocals. Vishal-Shekhar composed the music of the song. Woman dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Chammak Challo from the film Ra.One. (Instagram/@_namrata_saini_)

“When farewell rehearsals>>> internals,” wrote Instagram user Namrata Saini along with sharing a video. The text overlay on the video reads, “Farewell performance aisa do ki 4 log puche: ye apne ki college ki hai (Dance on farewell in such a way that four people ask: Is she from our college)?” The now-viral video shows Saini, clad in a vibrant saree, dancing to Chammak Challo at Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi. Her dance steps and on-point expressions have won the hearts of audiences and netizens alike.

Watch the video of the woman tapping her feet at her college’s farewell party here:

The Instagram Reel shared on June 28 has gone viral with over 3.8 million views and still counting. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

“I would go back to college just to witness this performance again,” expressed an Instagram user. Another added, “Nice moves,” while a third posted, “Fantastic.” A fourth shared, “This was so good.” “Very nice dance.” “Wow! So nice,” joined a fifth. A sixth shared, “Dance on farewell in such a way that four people declare you as winner.”

