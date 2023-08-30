Woman’s semi-classical dance to Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha’s Sawaar Loon wows netizens

A video of a woman dancing to a popular Bollywood song has gone viral online. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the woman performing a semi-classical dance to the beats of the song. Woman performing a semi-classical dance to Sawaar Loon. (Instagram/@a.dancers.tale)

“Did you notice the bird? Blending sitting choreo into silhouettes!” wrote dancer Radhika Warikoo while sharing the dance video on Instagram.

The video shows Warikoo sitting on the floor, her figure outlined against a curtain backdrop, as she performs a captivating semi-classical dance to Sawaar Loon. From the beginning to the end of the video, her movements are flawlessly synchronised, with every beat and motion executed precisely. Her hand gestures have won people’s hearts far and wide.

Watch the video of this woman doing the semi-classical dance here:

Since being shared on June 7, the dance video has gone viral with over 8.1 million views. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The first thing one notices is the bird gestures. Then it just kept getting better. What a pure amalgamation of art and dance. Just brilliant and perfect. A dance choreography I saw after ages that soothes the soul. You are Devi,” expressed an Instagram user.

Another joined, “It seemed like you summoned that pigeon with your hand gesture.”

“Aww love the gestures, especially the bird. That was tremendous. Your talent is out of the world,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “The reason why I pay my monthly Internet bills.”

“Video screams perfection,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth added, “So graceful and soothing to the eyes. Great job ma’am.”

About the song Sawaar Loon

The song Sawaar Loon is from the 2013 film Lootera. The song, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, is sung by Monali Thakur. It was composed by Amit Trivedi, while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics.

