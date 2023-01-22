Woman’s video of her late 80-year-old grandmother paragliding inspires people

A video shared by a woman of her late grandmother has left netizens both emotional and inspired. The video shows how the elderly woman took part in this aerial sport when she was 80 years old.

The video is posted by Instagram user Celina Moses along with a detailed caption. “Age is Just a Number… and My Aai had to prove this... My grandmother did this when she was 80 years old… Found this video in my gallery after a long time and couldn't stop myself from sharing… 7 years now that she left us but what she left in us will always be remembered forever… Miss you. Love you,” she wrote.

The video shows the saree-clad elderly woman paragliding. Take a look at the video that may wow you.

The video was posted earlier this month. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 3.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has prompted people to post various reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This is EPIC. What a celebration of life this is, to watch this! She’s an inspiration and a goal to live like this!” posted an Instagram user. “Best thing I saw today! Another motivation to keep pursuing your dreams!” expressed another. “Cheers to Aai!” commented a third. “Thank you for posting this video, it says a lot. Motivation, perfection, simplicity, courage, power and on and on and on,” wrote a fourth.