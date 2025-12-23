Women pull each other's hair inside Delhi Metro coach, video goes viral: 'Reality show'

A Delhi Metro coach briefly turned chaotic after a physical altercation broke out between two women, a video of which is now circulating widely on social media. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.(X/@gharkekalesh)

The clip, shared on X by user @gharkekalesh, shows the two women engaged in a heated scuffle inside a crowded metro coach, with both seen pulling each other’s hair as fellow passengers look on. The video was shared with the caption, “Kalesh b/w two girls inside delhi metro over push and shove,” suggesting that the confrontation may have started due to a disagreement over jostling inside the train. However, the exact trigger for the fight remains unclear.

Social media reactions

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 38,000 views and triggered a flurry of reactions from social media users, many of whom responded with humour and disbelief.

One user wrote in Hindi, “Delhi metro me live kalesh dekhne ke liye kaun si tapasya karni padti hai. Aaj tak ek kalesh nahi dekha, jis metro me chadhta hu waha log sabhya ban jaate hain.”

Another user joked about the intensity of the scuffle, commenting, “Kaafi hair loss ho gaya. Biotin khana padega ab inhe,” while someone else added, “I traveled thousands times in Delhi metro but never got such lafda experience.”

Another comment summed up the sentiment with, “Delhi Metro isn’t public transport, it’s a reality show.”

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video. Details regarding the date, time, and exact location of the incident are also unknown at this point. There has been no official statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation regarding the video.

Similar incident

Incidents involving altercations on public transport in Delhi frequently draw attention online. Earlier, another video showed two women getting into a heated altercation inside a metro compartment over a seat. In the clip, the two women were seen wrestling each other, almost falling over a seat as they exchanged blows. They were seen pulling each other’s hair and slapping each other, while co-passengers looked on.