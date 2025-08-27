'World doesn’t want us anymore’: Indian doctor’s Reddit post sparks discussion on migration

A Reddit post by an Indian doctor has triggered a debate online after claiming that countries across the globe are turning hostile towards Indians. The post, titled “The world doesn’t want us anymore: Indians facing backlash everywhere,” argues that rising visa restrictions and incidents like the recent racial attacks in Ireland signal a growing backlash against Indians. The doctor also cites examples from Canada and Australia, urging Indians to reconsider their obsession with settling abroad and instead focus on building a stable life at home. The doctor urged Indians to reconsider their obsession with settling abroad. (Unsplash/Representational)

“It feels like our own people have destroyed the younger generation’s chances of building a life abroad. Indians are everywhere, and I believe that within the next 4–5 years most countries will completely shut their doors to us,” the doctor wrote.

“Canada has already tightened visas, racism against Indians is on the rise, and what recently happened in Ireland is only the beginning. The Irish, known to be among the friendliest people, have now reached their breaking point. Australia is even seeing mass deportation protests scheduled for August 31. Everywhere I’ve travelled—the U.S., UAE, Thailand—the sentiment is the same,communities don’t want us there anymore,” he continued.

“It’s a harsh reality, but perhaps it’s time to rethink our obsession with settling abroad. Maybe the wiser path is to focus on building a stable life here at home, and reserve foreign travel for vacations rather than permanent migration,” the Redditor concluded.

Social media reactions

The post quickly caught the internet's attention, with many sharing their views.

“I mean the reason is simple: There are just too many of you. You've overwhelmed the immigration systems in multiple countries: US, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and I'm sure many others. I've known some great Indians: smart, hard working, friendly. So the hatred you get is unfair, but some of you have done shady things,” one user wrote.

“India needs to get its population growth under control, improve quality of life at home, and create jobs in India. It isn't practical for a sizable proportion of the world's largest country to find work overseas,” expressed another.

“Leaving India for other countries is seen as an accomplishment by Indians. That mentality is part of the culture. Indians gotta stop leaving, and actually put some effort into building up and contributing to their already booming economy. Western locals are sick and tired of the outsourcing for cheap labor. This has to stop,” commented a third user.

“I’m brown, and over the last 4-5 years I’ve noticed so many people from back home moving abroad, to the UK, US, Canada, Australia. Most of them don’t even have basic sense, and honestly, it’s frustrating. The way they act in parks, beaches, or public spaces feels so cringe that it makes me embarrassed too,” wrote one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)