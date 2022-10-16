World's oldest, 100-year-old doctor is still continuing his practice. See pics

A 100-year-old Ohio man who holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest practising doctor, says that he has no immediate plans to retire. In February 2021, when he was 98 years and 231 days old, Dr. Howard Tucker of Cleveland received initial recognition as the oldest practising physician in the world. The doctor still continues to stand by his word of having no intentions to retire, and his wife Sue, who is 89, is still a practising psychoanalyst. The physician shares that just after reaching his 100th birthday in July, he contracted COVID-19. Despite this, he continued to instruct his residents through Zoom while recovering.

While speaking to Guinness World Records, he said, “I regard this Guinness World Records title as a singular honour and look upon it as another achievement in a long, satisfying and happy life." He further added, “"I take the same approach to each day as I did back in 1947 when I was just starting out. I continue to learn a lot each day from my colleagues and even my residents that I teach.”

Here is a photo of Dr. Howard Tucker now and when he was younger:

Dr. Howard Tucker, the world's oldest doctor in a recent pic (R) and an old one from 1947. (Guinness World Records)

After reading an obituary for a barber who was listed as one of the oldest people in the world, Howard was motivated to submit an application for the title of oldest practising doctor. Given that they were of a similar age, Howard understood that he could shatter records by himself. Austin, his grandson, assisted him in submitting a formal application to Guinness World Records. When the record was verified, his loved ones were ecstatic.