'Worst experience ever': Job seeker says company ghosted them after discussing salary and joining date

A job seeker's account of being ghosted by a company after discussions about salary, designation and a possible joining date has resonated with many professionals online. The candidate said they were left waiting for a response after being led to believe they were close to receiving an offer. Candidate calls out company for ghosting after interview. (Representative Image)

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Shrutii Rai, who detailed what she described as the "worst experience ever" during a recent recruitment process.

Candidate says interview focused on challenging every answer In her post, Rai wrote, "Worst experience ever. I recently interviewed with an agency where I had previously worked. Before the interview even started, I made one thing very clear: my salary expectations. I even told them that if my expectations didn't fit their budget, I'd rather not waste anyone's time. They insisted we continue."

She said the interview felt unusual because, instead of discussing her experience and the campaigns she had led, she felt the interviewer was more interested in challenging every response.

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"The interview itself felt bizarre. Instead of trying to understand my experience, my work, or the campaigns I had led, it felt like the interviewer was more interested in proving a point than having a meaningful conversation. Every answer was met with another challenge, as if making the candidate uncomfortable was the objective. If that's a hiring technique, I genuinely think it's outdated. An interview should assess competence, not create an unnecessary power dynamic," she wrote.

Rai added that despite the difficult interview, the discussion moved on to designation, compensation and her immediate availability. She was also informed that there would be one final discussion before a possible Monday joining.

Job seeker says silence cost another opportunity Believing the process was moving ahead, Rai said she decided to put another job opportunity on hold. However, after following up on Saturday, she received no response despite her message being seen.

"What bothers me isn't the rejection, if that's what this is. Companies have every right to choose another candidate. What bothers me is the complete lack of respect for a candidate's time after asking them to invest theirs. If you know you're not moving forward, say it. If your plans have changed, communicate it. Candidates are human beings, not placeholders while you figure things out. I genuinely hope companies realise that a hiring process reflects their culture just as much as a candidate's interview reflects their capability. P.S. Because of this, I have lost another good opportunity, which frustrates me the most," she wrote.