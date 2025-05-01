'Would be dumb not to hire’: Woman demands job at tech firm based solely on her IQ score

Applying for jobs is rarely easy; it often involves long forms, multiple rounds of vetting, and proof of your skills and experience. But one woman recently decided to skip all of that and simply walk into a company, demanding to be hired. When the employee informed her about the company's actual hiring process, she screamed that her IQ alone should be sufficient.(Pexel)

An employee at a small tech firm shared the bizarre encounter on Reddit. According to him, the woman showed up unannounced and insisted she deserved a role at the company, even though she had not applied or brought a resume.

The woman told the staffer that her high IQ score was enough to prove she was qualified. “I’m working at a small tech company and this woman shows up literally demanding a job. No resume, nothing, just says ‘I took the IQ test and my score proves I’m qualified,’” the man wrote in his post.

She even showed her score on her phone, but the employee said it was “barely above average.” He added that she continued to argue, saying that the company would be foolish not to hire her. “She started going off about how her IQ is everything and that we’d be dumb not to hire her. When I told her we have an actual hiring process, she screamed that her IQ alone should be enough,” he wrote.

The post has since sparked a wave of reactions online. Many commenters said they agreed with the company’s decision not to entertain the woman’s request.

One person commented, “Putting an IQ level on a resume is an automatic red flag in my eyes. It shows pompousness.” Another wrote, “Aptitude qualifies you not IQ. You could be the smartest person in the room but if you can’t do the work, you’re essentially useless.”

A third added, “I don’t care how high someone’s IQ is, I’m not letting them do brain surgery on me based on that. Give me a surgeon with a lower IQ, but with the necessary training and qualifications.”

The original poster later clarified his stance: “Having a good IQ is a plus, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle. A solid resume with skills, experience, and accomplishments shows how you apply that intelligence in real life.”

One user wrote, “I love when they use the % wrong, thinking they are high in IQ, when actually it’s the opposite. I lmao.”

Many called her, ‘dellusiona’.

