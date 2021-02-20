IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Wroclaw Zoo in Poland welcomes birth of endangered marsupial baby
In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2021 is seen a baby of the highly endangered Indonesian cuscus bear with its mother Duzy at the Wroclaw Zoo in Wroclaw, Poland. The baby marsupial first left its mother Duzy's pouch in late December 2020.( Zoo Wroclaw via AP )(AP)
In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2021 is seen a baby of the highly endangered Indonesian cuscus bear with its mother Duzy at the Wroclaw Zoo in Wroclaw, Poland. The baby marsupial first left its mother Duzy's pouch in late December 2020.( Zoo Wroclaw via AP )(AP)
trending

Wroclaw Zoo in Poland welcomes birth of endangered marsupial baby

It is the fourth baby for Duzy and her mate, Garetto, both of whom are 6 years old.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST

A highly endangered marsupial known as a bear cuscus has been born in Wroclaw Zoo in Poland, the fourth since 2016 when the zoo obtained a pair that had been confiscated from smugglers in their native Indonesia.

The zoo says it's the only place in the world where the species has been successfully bred in captivity.

The baby, believed to be a male, first left the pouch of its mother, Duzy, in late December, to the great relief of keepers who had known since July that it was developing but were aware how precarious that stage was, the zoo said on Friday.

It is the fourth baby for Duzy and her mate, Garetto, both of whom are 6 years old.

Bear cuscuses — which are not bears at all — are reclusive and only a few keepers and no members of the public are allowed near them.

The image shows baby of the highly endangered Indonesian cuscus bear with its mother Duzy.(AP)
The image shows baby of the highly endangered Indonesian cuscus bear with its mother Duzy.(AP)

“From the beginning, we’ve carefully observed our cuscuses and recorded everything — individual behavior, interactions, activity, eating habits, and even analyzed their bowel movements,” zoo president, Radoslaw Ratajszczak said.

“We also try to give them as much peace and freedom as possible, which is why they live in a facility where they have contact only with selected employees, and where no visitors are allowed,” he added.

The marsupials live in the rain forest of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and feed on leaves, flowers and unripe fruit. An adult can weigh up to 10 kilograms (22 pounds.)

Only 14 of them live in captivity, in zoos in Belgium, the Czech Republic, the U.S. and Indonesia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
endangered
Close
Dan Holmes, a resident of Southlake, Texas, rescuing his dog Christi. (Facebook/Dan Holmes)
Dan Holmes, a resident of Southlake, Texas, rescuing his dog Christi. (Facebook/Dan Holmes)
trending

Texas man rescues pet dog that fell into freezing pool. ‘Hero,’ say netizens

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Dan Holmes shared a video of the scary moment his dog Christi fell through ice covering the pool in order to warn others with pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
The post prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
trending

Hera Pheri meets The Mask in this Mumbai Police tweet with a message

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:47 PM IST
“Bilkul ricks nahi leneka!” wrote Mumbai Police while sharing the tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
The image shows NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
trending

NASA’s Swati Mohan wore bindi during Perseverance rover landing, people love it

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:15 PM IST
“Big love for Swati Mohan, rocking that bindi in the control room,” wrote a Twitter user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of replies.(Instagram/@tiana_kaylyn)
The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of replies.(Instagram/@tiana_kaylyn)
trending

She tricked partner in checking car to surprise him with dog. Watch his reaction

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:01 PM IST
“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gnocchi the cat will easily melt your heart if you love cats.(Reddit/Shevizzle)
Gnocchi the cat will easily melt your heart if you love cats.(Reddit/Shevizzle)
trending

Gnocchi the cat makes these adorable noises when she wakes up. Watch

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:40 PM IST
"Alexa, play soft kitty," is what you may want to say after watching and hearing Gnocchi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared alongside the tweet.(Twitter/@dillisingh)
The image was shared alongside the tweet.(Twitter/@dillisingh)
trending

This post about turning leftovers into parathas or sandwiches may seem relatable

By Amrita Kohli
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The post highlights a basic thought that goes through many people’s minds - what’s the best way to utilise the leftovers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Memes based on Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars have left people chuckling hard.(Twitter/@ZombieDad2021)
Memes based on Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars have left people chuckling hard.(Twitter/@ZombieDad2021)
trending

Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars spark hilarious meme trend

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Matt Damon in The Martian to Bernie Sanders' viral picture, people used Perseverance rover’s first images from Mars to share all sorts of memes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seedlings of cork oak are seen in the laboratory of agroforestry department at Imidra,(REUTERS)
Seedlings of cork oak are seen in the laboratory of agroforestry department at Imidra,(REUTERS)
trending

Specialists clone precious oaks downed by snowstorm in Madrid

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 PM IST
IMIDRA has been cataloguing and cloning Madrid's noteworthy trees for 10 years, but after storm Filomena the agency offered help replacing trees with sentimental value.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pippa, a rescued orphaned seven-month-old wallaroo, rests in a homemade pouch.(REUTERS)
Pippa, a rescued orphaned seven-month-old wallaroo, rests in a homemade pouch.(REUTERS)
trending

Woman nurses orphaned kangaroo joey back to health in Australia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Attacked by crows after losing his mother, the joey, an eastern grey named Andy, now stays in a cloth pouch in the carer's home, where he will remain until he is strong enough to be released back into the plains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the hyper realistic cake.(Instagram/@the_bakeking)
The image shows the hyper realistic cake.(Instagram/@the_bakeking)
trending

Everything is cake! Even this ‘man’ on hospital bed. Viral pics creep out people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The hyper realistic cake was designed by cake sculptor Ben Cullen for a music video of rapper Slowthai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now left people amazed.(Instagram/@GuinnessWorldRecords)
The video has now left people amazed.(Instagram/@GuinnessWorldRecords)
trending

Pet parent and cat bag record as feline performs most tricks in 1 minutes. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Anika Moritz along with her cat Alexis created the record.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA shares image of Mars on Instagram.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
NASA shares image of Mars on Instagram.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

'Our view to Perseverance’s': NASA shares pics of Mars to celebrate safe landing

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
“We’ve observed Mars many times from afar, but now NASA's Perseverance rover begins its mission to explore the Red Planet. Congratulations on a successful landing!” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Ann, the first-ever cloned black-footed ferret.(Twitter/@USFWSMtnPrairie)
Elizabeth Ann, the first-ever cloned black-footed ferret.(Twitter/@USFWSMtnPrairie)
trending

Meet Elizabeth Ann, the first-ever cloned black-footed ferret. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Elizabeth Ann was created from the frozen cells of a ferret.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows 12-year-old Jiya Rai.(Twitter/@DefPROMumbai)
The image shows 12-year-old Jiya Rai.(Twitter/@DefPROMumbai)
trending

12-year-old girl swims 36 km in Arabian Sea to promote autism awareness

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The 12-year-old girl, Jiya Rai, created a record as the youngest girl diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder to swim the distance of 36 km in open sea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows '100-year young' Leonora Raymond.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows '100-year young' Leonora Raymond.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

100-year-old woman’s 5 quirky life lessons are worth following. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:33 PM IST
“100-year young Leonora Raymond gives you her profoundly quirky life advice,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP