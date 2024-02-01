X reacts with hilarious memes as Paytm shares drop 20% after RBI ban

The Reserve Bank of India, on January 31, prohibited Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits or top-ups in any wallets, prepaid instruments, or FASTags after February 29, 2024. The central bank took this decision after carrying out a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report by external auditors. Paytm shares crashed more than 27 per cent on the listing day on November 18. (Reuters Photo)

After the news was announced, Paytm's share price dropped by 20% in early trade, and prompted many to share their reactions on X. Many took the route of hilarity by posting memes on the price drop. (Also Read: Paytm counts its loses, sees ₹500 crore hit from RBI curbs on payments bank)

Paytm stated on February 1 that it believes the RBI's directive could have a negative effect on its yearly earnings of between ₹300 and 500 crore. One 97 is one of India's largest payment firms, with early investments from SoftBank and Ant Financial. According to company's annual report for 2022-23, it has a 49% stake in the company, with CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma holding the remaining 51%.

Paytm made it clear that Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the company's founder, has never taken out margin loans or pledged any of his directly or indirectly owned shares. Paytm clarified that Paytm Payments Bank Limited is run independently by its board and management.