 X reacts with hilarious memes as Paytm shares drop 20% after RBI ban | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / X reacts with hilarious memes as Paytm shares drop 20% after RBI ban

X reacts with hilarious memes as Paytm shares drop 20% after RBI ban

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 01, 2024 02:05 PM IST

After RBI passed the directive, Paytm's share price dropped by 20% in early trade, and prompted many to share their reactions on X.

The Reserve Bank of India, on January 31, prohibited Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits or top-ups in any wallets, prepaid instruments, or FASTags after February 29, 2024. The central bank took this decision after carrying out a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report by external auditors.

Paytm shares crashed more than 27 per cent on the listing day on November 18.&nbsp;(Reuters Photo)
Paytm shares crashed more than 27 per cent on the listing day on November 18. (Reuters Photo)

After the news was announced, Paytm's share price dropped by 20% in early trade, and prompted many to share their reactions on X. Many took the route of hilarity by posting memes on the price drop. (Also Read: Paytm counts its loses, sees 500 crore hit from RBI curbs on payments bank)

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Check out some of the memes here:

More about RBI's order on Paytm Payments Bank:

Paytm stated on February 1 that it believes the RBI's directive could have a negative effect on its yearly earnings of between 300 and 500 crore. One 97 is one of India's largest payment firms, with early investments from SoftBank and Ant Financial. According to company's annual report for 2022-23, it has a 49% stake in the company, with CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma holding the remaining 51%.

Paytm made it clear that Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the company's founder, has never taken out margin loans or pledged any of his directly or indirectly owned shares. Paytm clarified that Paytm Payments Bank Limited is run independently by its board and management.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On