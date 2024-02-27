X user shares t-shirt-related brain teaser, says ‘90% will fail this’. Can you solve it?

There is a certain satisfaction in conquering the seemingly impossible brain teasers. If you are someone who loves puzzles that offer a mental workout, then we have a brain teaser that an X user claimed 90% of people failed to solve. Do you think you belong to the rest 10% and can crack this quiz with ease? Can you solve this t-shirt-related brain teaser? (X/@juwaireh)

X user juwairah shared the brain teaser with a simple caption that reads, “Brain Teaser. 90% will fail this. Let's go”. The user also shared an image that shows a t-shirt with holes in it. The question is regarding the piece of garment and it reads, “How many holes are there in this shirt?”

Are you ready to tackle this brain teaser? Your time starts now…

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the tweet has collected more than 1,000 views. It has also received nearly 100 likes. Further, the share has accumulated several comments from people.

What did X users say about this t-shirt-related brain teaser?

“Gotta be six,” posted an X user. A few others wrote “Six” too. To which, an X user commented, “Two holes, where are you people seeing six?” A third joked, “How am I sure it ain't design and not holes”. While some wrote “4” or “8”, a few simply added, “I don’t know”.

Why do people love brain teasers?

The challenge of puzzle-solving has always fascinated people. According to an article published in Medium, the primary reason people love brain teasers is because it gives them a sense of accomplishment. Also, they act as sources of stress relief and relaxation. Alongside, they also provide mental stimulation.

Did you manage to solve this t-shirt brain teaser? How long did it take you to find the correct answer?