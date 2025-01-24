Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Yamraj se baat chit hai': Man uses deodorant spray to fuel gas flame while making tea

BySimran Singh
Jan 24, 2025 12:58 PM IST

A viral video shows men using a deodorant spray to amplify a low-gas flame while making tea.

A bizarre yet intriguing video shared on Instagram has gone viral, showing two men making tea in a kitchen under unusual circumstances. The video begins with one of the men adding tea leaves to a saucepan on a gas stove. However, what caught viewers’ attention was the next moment, where the other man is seen spraying a deodorant into the flame of the gas stove to intensify it.

The man sprayed deodorant to boost the flame. (Instagram/@zydus_wellness)
The man sprayed deodorant to boost the flame. (Instagram/@zydus_wellness)

The text overlay on the video reads, “Gas kam tha” (The gas was low), seemingly explaining why the men resorted to using this unconventional and risky method. The deodorant spray, containing alcohol and other flammable components, helped amplify the flame momentarily, allowing the tea to continue boiling.

Also read: Fuel pump's ‘Indian jugad’ for helmet rule leaves the internet in splits. Watch

The video has since garnered widespread attention, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. While some found the act humorous and creative, others expressed concern over the potential dangers of using a flammable substance near an open flame.

Take a look at the video:

One user commented, “Innovation level: desi jugaad at its peak!” Another added, “This could have gone horribly wrong. Safety should never be compromised, even for a viral moment.”

A user added, Someone truly said that India is not for beginners not even for professionals."

A user wrote, “Kitne % jinda bachne k success rate h ? Idea use krenge”

"Once again bro proved India is not for beginners,” wrote many.

A user quipped, “Relex guys yamraj se baat chit hai”

Indians are known for their innovative ways of repurposing everyday items, often referred to as jugaad, and in one such instance, a man took this creativity to a whole new level by using his electric vehicle (EV) as a cooking tool to fry kachoris. By connecting the EV battery to a makeshift induction cooker, he generated enough power to prepare the popular Indian snack.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On