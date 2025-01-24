'Yamraj se baat chit hai': Man uses deodorant spray to fuel gas flame while making tea

A bizarre yet intriguing video shared on Instagram has gone viral, showing two men making tea in a kitchen under unusual circumstances. The video begins with one of the men adding tea leaves to a saucepan on a gas stove. However, what caught viewers’ attention was the next moment, where the other man is seen spraying a deodorant into the flame of the gas stove to intensify it. The man sprayed deodorant to boost the flame. (Instagram/@zydus_wellness)

The text overlay on the video reads, “Gas kam tha” (The gas was low), seemingly explaining why the men resorted to using this unconventional and risky method. The deodorant spray, containing alcohol and other flammable components, helped amplify the flame momentarily, allowing the tea to continue boiling.

Also read: Fuel pump's ‘Indian jugad’ for helmet rule leaves the internet in splits. Watch

The video has since garnered widespread attention, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. While some found the act humorous and creative, others expressed concern over the potential dangers of using a flammable substance near an open flame.

Take a look at the video:

One user commented, “Innovation level: desi jugaad at its peak!” Another added, “This could have gone horribly wrong. Safety should never be compromised, even for a viral moment.”

A user added, Someone truly said that India is not for beginners not even for professionals."

A user wrote, “Kitne % jinda bachne k success rate h ? Idea use krenge”

"Once again bro proved India is not for beginners,” wrote many.

A user quipped, “Relex guys yamraj se baat chit hai”

Indians are known for their innovative ways of repurposing everyday items, often referred to as jugaad, and in one such instance, a man took this creativity to a whole new level by using his electric vehicle (EV) as a cooking tool to fry kachoris. By connecting the EV battery to a makeshift induction cooker, he generated enough power to prepare the popular Indian snack.