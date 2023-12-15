close_game
News / Trending / Year Ender 2023: Think you are a true cat lover? Prove by solving these 5 'spot the cat' brain teasers

Year Ender 2023: Think you are a true cat lover? Prove by solving these 5 'spot the cat' brain teasers

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 15, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Year Ender 2023: Do you have what it takes to solve these five cat-related brain teasers?

Have you seen those pictures that show the camouflaging skills of cats? A few of those pictures capturing that ability of the kitties went viral and turned into fun brain teasers for netizens. If you are someone who loves solving such puzzles, we have not one or two but 5 interesting ones for you to decode. All of these images show cats hiding in plain sight. Do you think you have what it takes to solve all of these puzzles?

Year Ender 2023: Can you find the cats in these images?(Reddit/@KittyInALabCoat, Ok_Cheetah_5114)
Year Ender 2023: Can you find the cats in these images?(Reddit/@KittyInALabCoat, Ok_Cheetah_5114)
  1. Is there a cat hiding amid the logs?

At first - or even second and third glance - this is what you could be asking yourself. But take our word that there is indeed a kitty comfortably resting on top of one of the log piles.

Check out this tweet to see how long it takes you to spot the cat:

2. Where is the 6th cat?

This brain teaser may seem easy but chances are you will end up scratching your head when in pursuit of the sixth kitty hiding in plain sight.

Your time starts now…

3. Cat hiding in bookshelf

Yes, we gave you a major clue that the cat is hiding somewhere in the bookshelf in this interesting puzzle. However, can you use that to spot the kitty in 5 seconds?

Check the puzzle here:

Can you spot the cat?
byu/TopTech33 incat

4. There’s a fourth cat in the image too

This is a real brain-scratcher as it will keep you engaged for quite some time. Why? At first glance, it may seem that there are only three cats in the image, but a careful search will reveal a fourth one.

Check how quickly you can find it:

There are 4 cats in this picture!
byu/KittyInALabCoat inaww

5. The cat guard

A cat in this picture is guarding the house while keeping itself hidden from view. Where do you think the cat is in the image?

Ready to find the kitty?

When the customer stares while you deliver 🙄🙄
byu/Ok_Cheetah_5114 inInstacartShoppers

Were the camouflaging cats easy to spot? Or did you have a hard - and no doubt fun - time finding them?

