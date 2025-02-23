'You are a chosen one': Anand Mahindra praises Virat Kohli for 51st century as India crush Pakistan in Champions Trophy

In a thrilling encounter at the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, Virat Kohli reached a remarkable milestone, scoring his 51st One Day International (ODI) century to steer India to a crucial victory over Pakistan. The win leaves Pakistan on the brink of elimination, with their hopes now resting on two critical outcomes. They need Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand on Monday and then secure a victory over Bangladesh in their final group match, with the net run rate likely playing a key role. Anand Mahindra took to X, applauding Virat Kohli’s match-winning innings.(AFP)

Kohli’s masterclass under pressure

Kohli’s composed century was a testament to his unwavering consistency, especially in high-pressure situations. The Indian star reached the landmark in 111 balls, punctuating his innings with seven boundaries. It was a fitting climax to the match, as Kohli struck a boundary off the last ball to complete his century.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Kohli’s performance, recognising his poise and consistency. Mahindra shared a picture of Kohli from his innings, writing: “You know you are a ‘chosen one’ when your match-winning stroke also precisely delivers you your century…”

Take a look here at the post:

Pakistan’s struggle with the bat

Earlier, India’s bowlers restricted Pakistan to 241 all out. Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with 62 runs from 76 balls, while captain Mohammad Rizwan made a slow 46 from 77 balls. Together, they forged a 104-run partnership for the third wicket, but it was not enough to set a challenging target.

Khushdil Shah contributed a quick-fire 38 off 39 balls, providing some hope for Pakistan as they recovered from a precarious 165 for five in the 37th over.

India’s dominant bowling display

India’s bowlers were exceptional, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge. The left-arm wrist spinner claimed three wickets for 40 runs, while Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets for 31, dismissing Pakistan’s key players including Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.