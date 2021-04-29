‘You are not alone’: Canadian nurse sings to ICU patients. Clip may leave you teary-eyed

A video shot at a hospital in Ottawa, Canada featuring a nurse dressed in scrubs and playing the guitar in front of an ICU ward has struck a chord with netizens. The clip, shared on Twitter by the Ottawa hospital shows an endoscopy nurse Amy-Lynn Howson softly singing to the patients, The wholesome video may leave you reaching out for some tissues.

“This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU. Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients... “You are not alone”. Thank you for lifting our spirits, Amy-Lynn!,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video shows Howson softly strumming the guitar and singing You are not alone in front of the ward.

Shared on April 24, the clip has garnered over 73,900 views and tons of reactions. People showered the comments section with appreciation for the warm gesture by the nurse. Many couldn’t stop lauding her efforts to make the patients feel good. Others shared clapping hands emojis to show their gratitude for all the healthcare workers working hard to take care of people.

Howson also commented under the post while thanking the massive response from netizens.

Just humbled to have the chance to represent my colleagues and fellow nurses in this way! Thanks for the support! — Amy-Lynn Howson (@Amy_LynnHowson) April 25, 2021

This brought tears to my eyes. To think that she is singing to our fellow citizens of Ottawa. Someones mother or father, grandfather or grandmother. Sick with an illness that is preventable.... — Jennifer Neill (@JenniferNeill9) April 24, 2021

I was left with no words ..just tears and emotion from the 6 pm ctv news and now watching it again..thinking of every person there fighting to live and every Healthcare angel fighting for them..may we never forget 🙏 ♥ — Marilyn (@Marilyn66099348) April 24, 2021

The voice of an angel! Beautiful indeed. Thank you to Amy-Lynn and all the nurses and doctors working tirelessly! — Karen (@Karengab1975) April 24, 2021

Simply incredible! Thank you nurse Amy-Lynn for going above and beyond to support patients affected by #COVID19! — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) April 26, 2021





