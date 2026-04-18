‘You won’t believe Bengaluru is getting so hot’: Woman shares viral video of crayons melting in the sun

Bengaluru’s reputation for pleasant weather is under fire after a content creator shared a video claiming it shows crayons melting in the sun. She shared her shock at the city's unprecedented heat, questioning if the temperature had risen enough to cook an egg outdoors. The clip has sparked a wider conversation about climate change and the rapidly changing environment of India’s garden city. “Guys first time experiencing this kind of hotness! Do you think I should fry an omelette on my table?” digital content creator Geetha Shree Nagaraaj wrote. Snippets from a video shared by a Bengaluru resident. (Instagram/@geetha_shree_nagaraaj)

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “You won’t believe Bengaluru is getting so hot!!” It then shows her shocked reaction.

In the following scene, she demonstrates what she means by her comment by recording a tray filled with crayons that appear to be melting. She says, “Never in my entire life in Bangalore has this happened!”

She shakes the tray, saying, “OMG, the crayons are melting.” She ends the video with a question: whether she could use the heat to cook an egg.

(HT.com has not independently verified the video)