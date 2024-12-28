You'll earn math master status, if you crack this tricky brain teaser in under 15 seconds

For many of us, mathematics during our school days was often seen as a tough and demanding subject. However, the charm of brain teasers has flipped the script. Unlike tedious equations, these puzzles are not only enjoyable but also stimulate our mental faculties, offering a fun way to test logic and reasoning. A tricky math puzzle shared on X left many stumped.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Only those with great attention to detail can solve this mind-bending puzzle. Can you?)

The puzzle

If you’re a fan of brain teasers, we’ve got an exciting new challenge for you. Recently, a math brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Brainy Quiz has been puzzling users online. The teaser reads:

4 + 4 ÷ 4(4 + 4) = ?

Check out the post here:

This puzzle has sparked discussions, with netizens sharing their answers and reasoning. It's a great opportunity for math enthusiasts to flex their problem-solving skills.

An earlier brain teaser that went viral

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has grabbed attention online. An earlier riddle shared by an account called Brainy Bits Hub became a viral sensation. It posed a simple yet tricky question:

“What has ears but can’t hear?”

Such riddles keep the internet buzzing, proving that people of all ages enjoy testing their mental agility with these intriguing challenges.

(Also read: Only genius-level minds can answer this puzzling riddle that has stumped everyone online)

Different types of brain teasers

Brain teasers come in various forms. Some are riddles that play on words and logic, while others are math-based puzzles that require sharp analytical thinking. They not only provide entertainment but also help improve cognitive skills, making them a great mental workout.

Are you ready to take the challenge?

If you think you’re a pro at solving brain teasers, these challenges are a must-try! They offer a delightful way to pass the time while sharpening your mind. So why not dive into these puzzles and see if you can crack them?