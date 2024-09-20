You’re a genius if you can answer these 10 ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ questions correctly

For over two decades, Kaun Banega Crorepati has enthralled viewers across the country. The Indian television game show, based on the British format of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, first premiered in 2000 and enjoyed immense success. Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan for its entire run – barring the one season that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan – Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC, as it is more commonly abbreviated, has been challenging viewers to test their general knowledge for over 20 years now.

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati for years now.