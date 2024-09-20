Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

You’re a genius if you can answer these 10 ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ questions correctly

BySanya Jain
Sep 20, 2024 03:05 PM IST

How well would you fare on the KBC hot seat? Take this Kaun Banega Crorepati quiz to find out

For over two decades, Kaun Banega Crorepati has enthralled viewers across the country. The Indian television game show, based on the British format of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, first premiered in 2000 and enjoyed immense success. Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan for its entire run – barring the one season that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan – Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC, as it is more commonly abbreviated, has been challenging viewers to test their general knowledge for over 20 years now.

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati for years now.
Amitabh Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati for years now.

Here are some questions that have been asked on KBC across several seasons.

Test your general knowledge with this tough KBC quiz:

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On