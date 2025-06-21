Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
'You're the best Ramu Kaka': Swiggy Food CEO shares unexpected compliment from customer

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 21, 2025 05:39 PM IST

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food and Marketplace, expressed pride in a customer's comparison of the platform to ‘Ramu Kaka’.

Swiggy Food and Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor has shared an unusual but “huge” compliment he once received from a customer, who referred to the platform as “Ramu Kaka” for its users.

Rohit Kapoor clarified that he doesn’t view Swiggy as merely a “food delivery service” or a “quick commerce” platform, but instead as a “genie.”(Instagram/@rohitkapoor.in)
Speaking to Mashable India, Kapoor discussed how he saw Swiggy's brand persona and its mission for its customers. Using the unusual compliment a customer once shared as an example, the CEO explained the goals his team strives to achieve.

“You are the best Ramu Kaka we ever had. I felt happy about it. If we can help you lead your life better, then that is a huge compliment,” Kapoor said, cherishing the comparison to the loyal servant archetype in Bollywood movies.

‘We are not a food delivery company’

Kapoor clarified that he doesn’t view Swiggy as merely a “food delivery service” or a “quick commerce” platform, but instead as a “genie.”

“A genie who solves your life's problems. That is our mission. We are not a food delivery company or a quick commerce platform. The way we think about our mission is: what part of a consumer's life is inconvenient, and can we free it up for better things?” he explained.

He also acknowledged the presence of rival Zomato, crediting the competition for driving mutual excellence.

“We were born in competition. It is a competition we respect, and they respect us. We always see what the competition is doing. However, our obsession is with the customer,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor also revealed that Bengaluru and Delhi NCR were Swiggy's biggest delivery markets, followed by Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. He also revealed that Japanese cuisine is the upcoming trend in food preferences in India, but Biryani still remains the favourite all across the nation.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News
News / Trending / 'You're the best Ramu Kaka': Swiggy Food CEO shares unexpected compliment from customer
Follow Us On