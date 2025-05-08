YouTuber attacked inside 3AC coach, caterers fined 5 lakh as shocking video goes viral

A YouTuber was assaulted inside the 3rd AC coach of Hemkunt Express, allegedly after he complained about being overcharged during the journey. Vishal Sharma, a travel vlogger, filmed the terrifying moment he was attacked by a group of people who climbed on his berth and tore his clothes, apparently angry that he had filed a complaint against them on the RailMadad app. Vishal Sharma was assaulted on the Hemkunt Express.(X/@Mrvishalsharma_)

When HT.com reached out to IRCTC for a comment, a spokesperson said that the matter is under investigation. However, the Railway Seva handle confirmed that a penalty of ₹5 lakh has been imposed on the caterer and an FIR has been filed.

Overcharged on train

On May 6, Vishal Sharma boarded the Hemkunt Express, a train that runs between Rishikesh and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. He filmed himself buying a bottle of water inside his Third AC coach.

IRCTC pantry staff are allowed to sell only Rail Neer water bottles at the approved price of ₹15. However, Sharma was given a bottle of Wonder Aqua and asked to cough up ₹20.

When he objected, the vendor selling the water bottle told him: “Yahi mila hai sir (This is what we have).”

Later, the travel vlogger also filmed himself buying coffee for ₹20 – as opposed to the approved rate of ₹10 per cup – and noodles for ₹50 instead of the Railways-approved ₹40.

The complaint and the attack

Sharma filed a complaint on the RailMadad app stating he had been overcharged during the journey. What followed was a terrifying attack where a group of men ganged up on him and demanded he come down from his upper berth.

The passenger managed to capture the assault on camera. His video shows a group of men who confronted him in the dead of the night while he was asleep. One person – wearing a green polo shirt – was among the most vocal, repeatedly demanding that Sharma descend from his berth.

“Neeche aao. Neecho aao bula rahe hain,” the group told him, even as he repeatedly refused to climb down. Sharma kept saying he had done nothing wrong – only filed a complaint against them – but the group refused to give up.

When the YouTuber repeatedly refused to heed their request, they tried to pull him down. Shocking footage of the assault shows one man climbing up to his berth and pulling his leg. The video then cut off abruptly and Sharma yelled in shock.

He started recording again, probably after a few minutes, and showed how he sustained a cut in the attack and had his clothes torn off.

Sharma posted the video of his assault on X and YouTube, asking Railways authorities to look into the matter. “When I complained about overcharging in Train by Pantry , an attempt was made to kill me,” he said.

Railways' response

“The case is being taken with utmost seriousness. A penalty of ₹5 lakh has been imposed on the caterer. An FIR has been lodged by GRP, Kathua. The matter remains under strict watch. Stern action will follow based on the investigation outcome,” Railway Seva has said.

IRCTC responded to his post saying the matter is being escalated. “Sir, it is being escalated to concerned official for necessary immediate action,” posted the official X handle of IRCTC.