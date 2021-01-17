Yuvraj Singh posts ‘Bharatnatyam style off spin’ video, leaves people amused
If you follow former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Instagram, you may be aware of the various posts he shares. From funny to motivational, his posts often leave people amused and amazed, all at the same time. Just like this recent share about a very unusual style of bowling.
Singh shared a video a day back on January 16. In the caption he wrote, “Bharatnatyam style off spin!!” He concluded the post by tagging Harbhajan Singh.
Though it is not clear where or when the video was capture, it has now prompted an online chatter. Take a look to know why:
The video, till now, has gathered nearly 3.2 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most took the path of hilarity while expressing their reactions.
“Batsmen be like ‘ha ye krlo pehle’,” joked a Instagram user. “Someone add Ghoomar song in background!” said another. “The player spins more than the ball,” commented a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katy Perry and her dog Nugget about 95% ready to be 100% vegan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dil Se Dil Tak’: Radio Raabta fills airwaves of south Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 3,600 birds rescued by firefighters in Delhi last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cute clip shows young chimpanzees play fighting. It may leave you giggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yuvraj Singh posts ‘Bharatnatyam style off spin’ video, leaves people amused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paraplegic climbs up skyscraper using wheelchair in Hong Kong for this cause
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials rescue 12-foot-long python in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deer gracefully walk in deep woods, video is amazing to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares picture of ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens can’t get enough of this shy puppy who just arrived at a shelter. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post has an important message about road safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venomous eastern brown snake found swimming in family’s pool in Australia. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox