Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag pen notes to congratulate Sheetal Devi on receiving Arjuna Award

Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi received the prestigious Arjuna Award. She was conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu. Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag took to social media to congratulate the Para Games champion. The image shows Sheetal Devi receiving the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu. (Instagram/@yuvisofficial)

“It’s incredible what the human spirit can accomplish! Congratulations to @sheetal_archery on being conferred with the #ArjunAward. Your stellar debut at the Asian Para Games and winning gold & silver medals are moments of pride for the entire country. Your life is a true testament of not giving in to any limitation and achieving the impossible! I wish you the very best and hope you continue to defy all odds that come your way,” Yuvraj Singh wrote on Instagram.

He wrapped up his post with a series of pictures. While one of the photos shows her receiving the award from the president, others capture her practising archery.

“Haar tab hai jab maan liya, Jeet hai unki jinhone Thaan liya. What an inspiration is Sheetal Devi. Ideal role model for this generation. With limited resources, but a never-say-die attitude and incredible grit. Many congratulations on the Arjuna Award,” Virender Sehwag tweeted. He also posted a video that shows Sheetal Devi receiving the award.

Both the posts received tons of comments from people, with many writing “Congratulations”. An Instagram user wrote, “She's a legend with grit, determination, will, dedication and hard work like you.” Another added, “So much confidence on her face. Truly a role model for the Younger generation.” A third posted, “Inspiration for many.”