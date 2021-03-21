IND USA
The image is a screengrab from the teaser shared by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from his wedding to Dhanashree Verma,(Instagram@yuzi_chahal23)
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding teaser is all about love

  • “You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” reads the adorable caption shared by Yuzvendra Chahal.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:33 PM IST

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently took to Instagram to share a video related to his wedding which took place back in 2020. The ace player tied the knot with choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram.

The video, a teaser of their wedding film, features the couple and some of their sweet moments from different ceremonies. What makes the clip even more amazing is the song that plays in the background It’s Lovin’ You Lots and Lots by The Norm Wooster Singers.

“You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” reads the adorable caption shared alongside the video. “Wedding film releasing on 27th March, Saturday,” the caption says further.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared some five hours ago, the video has garnered over one million views and the numbers are increasing. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the beautiful clip and showered the comments section with wishes for the couple. Several others simply shared heart and fire emojis to show their liking for the clip.

‘Picture perfect,” wrote an Instagram user. “Superb jodi,” commented another. “Love this!” gushed a third.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful share?

