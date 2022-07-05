Yuzvendra Chahal recreates viral 2019 World Cup meme in UK

Yuzvendra Chahal never shies away from sharing fun things on his Instagram page. More than once, he has also recreated the meme that a picture of his during 2019 ICC World Cup prompted. He did that recently too while visiting UK and shared the pictures on Instagram. Since being shared, his post has created a buzz online.

The pictures show Yuzvendra Chahal sitting by the boundary line in a relaxing posture. This time too, the player sat in the same position but at different places while at Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel and Country Club in the United Kingdom.

One of the pictures showcases him sitting on a bench, the other picture shows him in a beautiful garden. Take a look at the post to see the other images.

The pictures have been shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 2.9 lakh likes, including one from the Fame Game actor Sanjay Kapoor. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Signature pose,” wrote an Instagram user. “Iconic pose,” posted another. “This post,” expressed a third and also shared a laughing out loud emoticon. A few also posted fire or heart emoticons to showcase their reactions to the post.