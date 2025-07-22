'Zero sleep, flew in the night before': Influencer Masoom Minawala shares BTS from rare Shloka Mehta interview

In a rare and heartfelt conversation, Shloka Mehta recently sat down with influencer and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala along with Maniti Shah to shed light on their work with ConnectFor. Masoom Minawala shared BTS of her talk with Shloka Mehta and Maniti Shah.(Instagram/masoomminawala)

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot, Minawala posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram, offering her followers a peek into the powerful exchange.

(Also read: 'I tell my kids mama has to go to office': Shloka Ambani gets candid on career, ambition and motherhood)

“There was something about this conversation”

In her caption, Minawala reflected on the emotional depth of the episode. “Still soaking in the love this episode has received over the weekend. I flew in the night before, zero sleep, shot back to back all day… and yet somehow, this one filled me up,” she wrote.

“There was something about this conversation with Shloka Ambani and Maniti Shah, something that just felt right. In a world that is obsessed with profit and scale, these are two women who have chosen to lead with impact. To create change quietly, consistently, and with so much clarity of purpose. It left me inspired. Not just as a woman or a working mom, but as a human being who wants to do more. Give more. Contribute in a way that matters,” she added.

Minawala concluded by encouraging viewers to watch the episode, calling it meaningful and unique. “Some conversations stay with you. This one did. And seeing how deeply it has resonated with so many of you, that is what makes every second worth it.”

Take a look here at the post:

About Shloka Mehta

Known for her low public profile, Shloka Mehta is the daughter-in-law of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. She married Akash Ambani, the eldest Ambani son, in March 2019 in a high-profile ceremony attended by global dignitaries. The couple, who were childhood friends and later college sweethearts, are parents to two children — son Prithvi, born in December 2020, and daughter Veda, born in May 2023.