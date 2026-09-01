Zerodha exec calls Nikhil Kamath 'better looking', Kamath brothers' hilarious X exchange goes viral

A light-hearted exchange between Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath has amused social media users after a mix-up over their photographs turned into playful sibling banter. Internet found the brothers’ playful back-and-forth relatable.

The exchange began after an X user pointed out that a post about Nithin Kamath featured a photograph of his younger brother Nikhil Kamath. The mix-up soon caught the attention of Dinesh Pai, VP of Zerodha Online, who decided to add his own take to the confusion.

"Dont tell Nithin I said this, but Nikhil is better looking. Natural choice for these posts," Pai wrote in a reply.

Nithin Kamath then joined the conversation, turning the apparent photo mix-up into a joke about his team favouring his younger brother.

"Just found out that a disloyal member on my team thinks @nikhilkamathcio is much more handsome than me, so I decided to change the photo on the website to just keep Nik under my name," Nithin wrote on X, sharing a screenshot showing Nikhil's photograph on a profile section of Zerodha's website.