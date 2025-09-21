Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's advice to Indians on H-1B visa: ‘Sad to say this…’

Zoho founder and former CEO Sridhar Vembu has waded into the H-1B debate with a word of advice to Indian H-1B visa holders. Vembu advised all Indians working in the United States on an H-1B visa to return to India instead of living in fear. Founder and former CEO of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, advised Indians on H-1B visa to return to India(Image via Twitter)

This piece of advice comes two days after US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee for all new H-1B applications, sparking fears of major repercussions for the tech industry.

H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialised skills --- such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers -- to work in the United States, initially for three years but extendable to six.

The United States awards 85,000 H-1B visas per year on a lottery system, with India accounting for around three-quarters of the recipients, according to an AFP report.

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu on H-1B

Sridhar Vembu, who graduated from Princeton University with master’s and doctoral degrees, and spent the early part of his career working in the US, said that Indians on H-1B visa should consider returning to their home country.

He cited the example of Sindhis who relocated to India during the partition and built their lives from nothing.

“I have heard so many accounts from Sindhi friends about how their families had to leave everything and come to India during partition. They rebuilt their lives and Sindhis have done well in India,” wrote Vembu on X this morning.

“I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives but it will make you stronger,” advised the founder and former CEO of Zoho.

“Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well,” he concluded.

The post proved polarising on X.

“You may hear the same stories from Bengalis and Punjabis. But it took almost 3 generations to reach where they are now. It’s not easy. And it’s not as bad either,” wrote X user Santanu.

“Question is, do we have systems that support builders without discrimination? What are those?” another person asked.

