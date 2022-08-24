Zomato delivery partner carries kids to work, viral video inspires netizens

Social media is a pool of various human interest stories. Those are the stories that gather love and appreciation from people across the Internet. And one such tale of a Zomato delivery partner has been going viral on Instagram. A heartening video shows the Zomato delivery agent delivering food while carrying his kids along with him to work. An Instagram user, food blogger, and photographer, Saurabh Panjwani, took to Instagram to share how this delivery agent works to overcome hardships.

The Instagram user who goes by the username @foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani is based in Hyderabad. He captured this heartwarming video while visiting Goa back in March. He shared this video on July 31 and soon the video amassed more than eight million views and over one million likes.

The clip shows the delivery man carrying his daughter and son with him to deliver food. Panjwani wrote in his caption, "I felt so inspiring seeing this, this Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything."

Watch the video here of the dad carrying his kids to work:

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Panjwani also shared more about his interaction with the delivery agent. He said that the agent told that he takes his kids along to work because his wife works as a daily wage worker and sending the kids to the site is not safe.

Panjwani explained that though he took the video a few mothes ago, he recently shared it after starting his food channel on Instagram. "I had posted the video later because I started my food channel much later in the month of May. One of my food stories amassed the attention of people and I found it as a good opportunity to share this video on Instagram," said Panjwani.

"Even Zomato approached us concerning information on the delivery partner to extend him help,” he added. “Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner," Zomato commented.

Various Instagram users were moved by this heartfelt video. Several people poured love and respect for the delivery agent as they flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. One of them commented, “bless this family. " "Hardworking life. So sad, I'm very emotional," wrote another.