Zomato’s request to ‘Ankita from Bhopal’ leaves netizens in stitches

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 03, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Zomato took to Twitter on August 2 to make an odd request to an individual named ‘Ankita’ who is from ‘Bhopal’. The food delivery company asked Ankita to stop sending food to her ex on cash on delivery, as the ex has reportedly refused to pay for the deliveries multiple times.

Zomato urged ‘Ankita from Bhopal’ to stop sending food to her ex on cash on delivery.(Representational Image: Unsplash/Ravi Sharma)
After Zomato made this offbeat appeal, netizens swarmed to the comments section of the tweet to share hilarious reactions. An individual wrote, “Oh, Ankita from Bhopal, the patron saint of cash-on-delivery food deliveries to exes strikes again! Don’t worry, next time we will throw in some ‘free’ napkins too!”

Zomato didn’t stop here and added extra humour to the situation. The company shared an update that Ankita had been attempting to order food on COD for 15 minutes straight.

In a playful tone, Zomato wrote, “Can someone please inform Ankita that COD is blocked on her account? She’s been trying for 15 minutes.”

Zomato shared the primary tweet on August 2. It has since accumulated over nine lakh views and more than 11,200 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to register their thoughts.

A Twitter user wrote, “Ankita’s ex must feel like he’s caught in an infinite loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends!”

“Ankita, looks like your ex is treating your food deliveries like a free buffet! Maybe you should send him a menu with ‘Payment Required: Love and Respect’ - that way, he’ll think twice before ordering!” added another.

A third commented, “Plot twist: Ankita owes him money.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

