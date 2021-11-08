Zoo shares pictures of ‘most special chicks’ you’ll ever see. Post wows people

Nature is filled with wonderful creations. Sadly, due to various reasons, some of those creatures are on the verge of extinction. However, thankfully, there are organisations around the world that are working towards making sure to conserve them. Chester Zoo is one such organisation and recently they shared a post about ‘most special chicks’ that are adding to the hope of survival of a type of bird species known as Red-billed curassow.

“These are two of the most SPECIAL chicks you’ll ever see. ONLY 200 red billed curassows remain on our planet. They’re on the verge of extinction… but these hatchlings bring added HOPE,” they wrote and shared a few images of the newborn birds.

Take a look at the images and the post:

Since being shared some three days ago, the post has gathered nearly 4,600 likes. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“Huge congratulations. What a wonderful outcome for your conservation efforts. Keep going Chester Zoo you're amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. Many shared clapping or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

