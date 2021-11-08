Home / Trending / Zoo shares pictures of ‘most special chicks’ you’ll ever see. Post wows people
trending

Zoo shares pictures of ‘most special chicks’ you’ll ever see. Post wows people

The images of the ‘most special chicks’ prompted many to post heart emoticons.
The image shows a family of Red-billed curassow birds.(Instagram/@chesterzoo)
The image shows a family of Red-billed curassow birds.(Instagram/@chesterzoo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

Nature is filled with wonderful creations. Sadly, due to various reasons, some of those creatures are on the verge of extinction. However, thankfully, there are organisations around the world that are working towards making sure to conserve them. Chester Zoo is one such organisation and recently they shared a post about ‘most special chicks’ that are adding to the hope of survival of a type of bird species known as Red-billed curassow.

“These are two of the most SPECIAL chicks you’ll ever see. ONLY 200 red billed curassows remain on our planet. They’re on the verge of extinction… but these hatchlings bring added HOPE,” they wrote and shared a few images of the newborn birds.

Take a look at the images and the post:

+

Since being shared some three days ago, the post has gathered nearly 4,600 likes. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“Huge congratulations. What a wonderful outcome for your conservation efforts. Keep going Chester Zoo you're amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. Many shared clapping or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post by Chester Zoo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out