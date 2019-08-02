10 kids who featured in Ranveer Singh-backed Paathshala are now part of Kareena Kapoor’s Dance India Dance

tv

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:46 IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh launched his music label IncInk to discover, nurture and promote talent that rarely gets a wide platform. Ten out of 11 kids seen in the recently released single Paathshala by Spitfire aka Nitin Mishra of Asli Hip Hop fame, under the label, are competing on the dance reality show Dance India Dance. The latest season of Dance India Dance also marks the TV debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan who is juggling between shoots for Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium in London and her TV show in Mumbai.

The kids - Mishti (12), Amisha Randive (14), Ditya Sagar Bhande (12), Prachi Akhilesh Sharma (9), Anshul Kumar (17), Swayam Bhadekar (15), Aarya Anand Patil (11), Mohd Shehzan Hussain (13) and Yogesh Sharma (16) are currently battling it out to win the big competition on Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions.

Watch the kids perform in the video, Paathshala, a commentary on the Indian education system:

“Ranveer’s initiative is a big platform for brilliant artists across India to collaborate with. The team is constantly scouting for new talents and even in their recent music video, they were clear that they will showcase some of the best child dancers of the country and make their talents explode on the music video. This move was in keeping the ethos of IncInk that will constantly bring out new and exciting artists from different corners of the country,” a source said.

Kareena is a judge on the show that also has Bosco Martis and Raftaar on the judges’ panel. Karan Wahi hosts the show that airs weekend nights.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 15:44 IST