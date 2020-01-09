Aamir Ali on separation rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh: ‘All is OK’

tv

All doesn’t seem well between actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. According to reports, currently, the couple is living separately and might officially file for separation in the near future. Aamir and Sanjeeda got married in 2012 after a long courtship. Going by their social media interactions, the couple who posted about each other often, have hardly put up anything since mid-2019.

Aamir’s last post about Sanjeeda was on her birthday in December. He wrote, “Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday”. While Sanjeeda too wished him on his birthday in September on Instagram with this message, “@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

“Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year,” claim sources, adding, “The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not.”

After having been part of numerous TV shows since 2006 including Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Ek Hasina Thi, Sanjeeda is now venturing into Bollywood. She is looking forward to Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and an OTT film, Kaali Khuhi, which will release this year.

When contacted, Aamir replied, “All is ok.”, while Sanjeeda was unavailable for comment.

