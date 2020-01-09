e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / TV / Aamir Ali on separation rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh: ‘All is OK’

Aamir Ali on separation rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh: ‘All is OK’

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are rumoured to have separated. However, he says that ‘all is OK’ between them.

tv Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:02 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have worked on multiple projects together.
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have worked on multiple projects together.
         

All doesn’t seem well between actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. According to reports, currently, the couple is living separately and might officially file for separation in the near future. Aamir and Sanjeeda got married in 2012 after a long courtship. Going by their social media interactions, the couple who posted about each other often, have hardly put up anything since mid-2019.

Aamir’s last post about Sanjeeda was on her birthday in December. He wrote, “Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday”. While Sanjeeda too wished him on his birthday in September on Instagram with this message, “@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

 

“Since mid-2019, the couple has been living apart. Of course, Sanjeeda’s film shoots to Punjab and London, UK, too kept her away from Mumbai. But even Aamir has not been in the city for longer durations. He often visits Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one can see on his Instagram posts. In one of the Instagram stories, he was seen with Krystle D’souza and some of their friends in Dubai celebrating the New Year,” claim sources, adding, “The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple apparently has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not.”

Also read: Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

After having been part of numerous TV shows since 2006 including Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Ek Hasina Thi, Sanjeeda is now venturing into Bollywood. She is looking forward to Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish and an OTT film, Kaali Khuhi, which will release this year.

When contacted, Aamir replied, “All is ok.”, while Sanjeeda was unavailable for comment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
ACT broadband users, you guys have something to worry about
ACT broadband users, you guys have something to worry about
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News