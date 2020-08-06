e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Abhay 2 trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor go toe-to-toe in Zee5’s crime thriller. Watch

Abhay 2 trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor go toe-to-toe in Zee5’s crime thriller. Watch

Watch the trailer for Abhay 2, an upcoming crime thriller from Zee5, starring Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor, among others.

tv Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor in a still from Abhay 2.
Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor in a still from Abhay 2.
         

Zee5 has released the trailer for its upcoming crime-drama series Abhay 2, starring Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer who solves crimes by thinking like a criminal. The show will premiere on the streaming service on August 14.

In this season, Abhay will be up against a formidable supervillain played by Ram Kapoor. The two-minute trailer offers several glimpses of the character, going toe-to-toe with Abhay, who believes that the villain is playing mind games with him. Ram’s character appears to have kidnapped several children, but promises to release them one by one if Abhay manages to solve the cases that the killer gives him.

 

Talking about the character, Ram told IANS, “The character is going to leave the audience stunned. He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit. God willing, the fans would give me as much love for this as they have given me all these years."

We also see glimpses of Chunky Pandey’s deranged killer, who uses surgical tools to murder his victims. “My character is a normal-looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed,” the actor had said in a statement.

Also read: Raghav Juyal to play villain for the first time in Abhay 2, says his character has ‘so many layers’

Directed by Ken Ghosh and also starring Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan, the show will premiere on Zee5 on August 14, on the Independence Day weekend. Kunal most recently appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy, Lootcase.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; probe ordered
Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; probe ordered
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
Repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged, says RBI after MPC meeting
Repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged, says RBI after MPC meeting
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj Sinha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In