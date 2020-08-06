Abhay 2 trailer: Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor go toe-to-toe in Zee5’s crime thriller. Watch

tv

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:09 IST

Zee5 has released the trailer for its upcoming crime-drama series Abhay 2, starring Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer who solves crimes by thinking like a criminal. The show will premiere on the streaming service on August 14.

In this season, Abhay will be up against a formidable supervillain played by Ram Kapoor. The two-minute trailer offers several glimpses of the character, going toe-to-toe with Abhay, who believes that the villain is playing mind games with him. Ram’s character appears to have kidnapped several children, but promises to release them one by one if Abhay manages to solve the cases that the killer gives him.

Talking about the character, Ram told IANS, “The character is going to leave the audience stunned. He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it layers. It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit. God willing, the fans would give me as much love for this as they have given me all these years."

We also see glimpses of Chunky Pandey’s deranged killer, who uses surgical tools to murder his victims. “My character is a normal-looking guy, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive indeed,” the actor had said in a statement.

Also read: Raghav Juyal to play villain for the first time in Abhay 2, says his character has ‘so many layers’

Directed by Ken Ghosh and also starring Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan, the show will premiere on Zee5 on August 14, on the Independence Day weekend. Kunal most recently appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy, Lootcase.

Follow @htshowbiz for more