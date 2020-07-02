Abhishek Bachchan says pressure is less in web shows: ‘People judge your work, no discussion on box-office figures’

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:42 IST

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan makes his digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows this month and has said that the pressure is less on web shows and films as the discussion is limited to the work and does not get into details of box office numbers. Breathe 2 is slated for online release on July 10.

Abhishek told Mid Day, “There is less judgment here than in cinema. That said, the pressure to perform still exists because people will judge your work — be it the social media users or the critics. There will be a discussion on whether they like the show and your performance. But, the pressure is less because there is no [discussion on] box-office figures.”

“The past two years have been a brilliant time for cinema, too. The streaming services are pushing filmmakers to up their game. However, the experience of going to a movie hall cannot be matched by an OTT platform,” he added, revealing that he only watched the first episode of the first season of Breathe because “didn’t want to be influenced by it”.

Last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s romantic venture Manmarziyaan (2018) alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek also has Big Bull lined up for digital release soon. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Announcing the release, Abhishek wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, “#TheBigBull - an exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. So thrilled to get this home delivered to you where you’ll get to watch the First Day First Show with #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex only on @disneyplushotstarvip @ileana_official @shah_sohum @nikifying @kookievgulati @kumarmangatpathak @ajaydevgn #ADFFilms @meenaiyerofficial @vickssharma @anandpandit.”

