e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Abhishek Bachchan says pressure is less in web shows: ‘People judge your work, no discussion on box-office figures’

Abhishek Bachchan says pressure is less in web shows: ‘People judge your work, no discussion on box-office figures’

Making his digital debut with Breathe season 2, Abhishek Bachchan talks about the plus points of web versus theatrical releases.

tv Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Bachchan plays a father in Breathe 2 Into The Shadows.
Abhishek Bachchan plays a father in Breathe 2 Into The Shadows.
         

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan makes his digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows this month and has said that the pressure is less on web shows and films as the discussion is limited to the work and does not get into details of box office numbers. Breathe 2 is slated for online release on July 10.

Abhishek told Mid Day, “There is less judgment here than in cinema. That said, the pressure to perform still exists because people will judge your work — be it the social media users or the critics. There will be a discussion on whether they like the show and your performance. But, the pressure is less because there is no [discussion on] box-office figures.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan takes fans inside her colourful home, shows her ‘happy place’. See pics

“The past two years have been a brilliant time for cinema, too. The streaming services are pushing filmmakers to up their game. However, the experience of going to a movie hall cannot be matched by an OTT platform,” he added, revealing that he only watched the first episode of the first season of Breathe because “didn’t want to be influenced by it”.

Last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s romantic venture Manmarziyaan (2018) alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek also has Big Bull lined up for digital release soon. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Announcing the release, Abhishek wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, “#TheBigBull - an exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. So thrilled to get this home delivered to you where you’ll get to watch the First Day First Show with #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex only on @disneyplushotstarvip @ileana_official @shah_sohum @nikifying @kookievgulati @kumarmangatpathak @ajaydevgn #ADFFilms @meenaiyerofficial @vickssharma @anandpandit.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Delhi inches toward grim milestone, cases near 90k; death toll over 2,800
Delhi inches toward grim milestone, cases near 90k; death toll over 2,800
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In