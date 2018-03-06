Aishwarya Sakhuja feels bad for people who work behind-the-scenes; here’s why

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja has been a part of the television industry for almost a decade now. She started with the show Lift Kara De in 2010, and went on to do shows such as Saas Bina Sasuraal and Trideviyaan.

She explains how acting on television works. “When a new show begins, people might not like a character, but it grows on you. Only then do you understand ‘ki achcha, mujhe iss character mein yeh karna hai’ (okay, so this is what I am supposed to while playing this character),” she says.

“[In television] of course, we don’t have the liberty to get lines beforehand. Fresh themes and ideas keep coming, and you have to produce a 22-minute long episode everyday. Erratic working hours are there for shows such as Mahabharata or Shani, which are very demanding. The shoot hours do go up. I really feel bad for the light dadas, and everyone else working behind the scenes, because they are not given the kind of comfort actors have,” adds the actor.

Aishwarya reveals that a “new concept of pilot shows” has come up in Indian TV. Elaborating on it, she says, “I recently shot for one. In this, you shoot the first episode, and then wait for an approval from the channel, which can last from a month to a year.”

While she has been a known name on television, she hasn’t been seen in films, which is taken as a natural progression for most TV actors. Asked the reason, Aishwarya shares, “Punjabi and Hindi films have come my way. Honestly, I have a gut feeling that this year it’s going to be an entry for me in films. But TV is like family and that’s never going off the charts for me.”

