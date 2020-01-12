Aishwarya Sakhuja opens up on ‘horrid’ phase with husband Rohit Nag: ‘It has not always been La La’

tv

Television actor Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is currently seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein, has opened up about her marriage with Rohit Nag. After being in a relationship for six years, the two tied the knot on December 5, 2014.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Aishwarya said that she and Rohit have been going through a rough patch in the last two years, personally as well as professionally. She also hoped that their future will be “more fun than the last two years”.

“Rohit and I have been together for 11 years. 5 years of marriage have been very evolving for both of us. It has not always been La La. We had our shares of ups and downs. All married couples go through the same or the other. But I feel Rohit and me, we have had such horrid time in the past two years, in terms of our personal and professional lives. I really hope the next five years are fun for us. From traveling to places to sitting at home and laughing at Kapil Sharma jokes – I want our life to be more fun than the last two years,” she said.

Just a few days ago, on Aishwarya’s birthday, Rohit wished her with a romantic Instagram post. He shared adorable pictures of them and wrote, “On this special day, I celebrate my No. 1 source of motivation and I thank u very much for her wonderful prayers for me to be a better person in life. Happy birthday @ash4sak ill make sure ull have a gr8 year ahead...”

On their five-year anniversary, Aishwarya penned a sweet note for Rohit. “We both worked so hard to overcome all the odds and be together... no one can understand what we have or share..sometimes even we cant but dude we are rock solid and im so so proud to say that... We are so different but when it comes to our foundation we couldnt be more in agreement,” a part of it read.

Aishwarya and Rohit participated in the seventh season of dance reality show Nach Baliye, in which celebrity couples compete against each other. The couple finished in the sixth position.

