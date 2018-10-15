Alok Nath responds to CINTAA, denies all allegations of sexual harassment

In response to the notice issued by Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), actor Alok Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment made against his client.

Earlier, Alok and his wife Ashu Alok Nath had filed a defamation case in Andheri court against accuser Vinta Nanda, seeking directions for Amboli police to take cognisance of their complaint filed on October 12. It also sought an investigation into the matter under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) section 155 and sections 499, 500, 34 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This comes less than a week after Nanda narrated her ordeal on Facebook amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement. “I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised,” she had written in reference to the ‘most sanskari person in the industry’.

Nanda was the writer and producer of teleserial Tara in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role. In her post, Nanda also alleged that Alok Nath harassed her lead actress. Bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Alok Nath of rowdy behaviour and shared their ordeals on social media.

In the wake of the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following the revelation, similar cases have tumbled out, rattling the media industry.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 12:51 IST