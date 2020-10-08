e-paper
Aly Goni on rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin's closeness with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14: 'It's a game, she was doing a task'

Aly Goni on rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s closeness with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14: ‘It’s a game, she was doing a task’

During Bigg Boss 14’s Wednesday episode, all the girls had to dance and seduce ‘senior’ Sidharth Shukla in order to impress him and get themselves immunity. However, the closeness of Sidharth and Jasmin Bhasin became a talking point. Now, model Aly Goni has reacted to it.

tv Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode, Jasmin Bhasin’s closeness with Sidharth Shukla got everyone talking.
Reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 has not even completed a week but controversies, fights and clashes have begun. And so has romance and flirtations. On Wednesday, some of the contestants have to perform a task of impressing ‘senior’ Sidharth Shukla in order to win immunity. Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik were part of it. The girls tried to undo each other in trying to seduce Sidharth. However, Jasmin’s attempt caught everyone’s eye. Now, model Aly Goni, rumoured to be Jasmin’s boyfriend, has reacted to Sidharth-Jasmin closeness.

Taking to Twitter, the model wrote: “Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best Red heart and she giving her best Red heart #bb14.” While, he did not name her, it can be safely assumed that he was talking about Jasmin.

 

In an earlier tweet, he had expressed a desire that Jasmin emerge a winner. He had written: “I will miss u J Red heart I want u to win this one @jasminbhasin that’s y I don’t want ki tu jaldi bahar aaye hahah... trophy leke aana Red heart I m waiting #jasmininbb14.”

Looks like Jasmin has already made quite a few fans. Many reacted on Aly’s tweet to say how dignified Jasmin has been since the beginning of Bigg Boss 14.

Also read: Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day

It many recalled that even before the start of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin had denied rumoured of dating Aly. Speaking to Times of India, she had said: “I have always maintained that Aly and I are best of friends, I am not in a relationship with him. For the past two years, I am being called his girlfriend. Earlier, I would laugh off these rumours, but now, they have started to affect me. When I am linked with close friends, it affects my friendship with them, and that’s upsetting.”

