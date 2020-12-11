Amitabh Bachchan asks a question on Hansal Mehta in KBC 12, here’s the filmmaker’s reaction

tv

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was elated to see his own name pop up in Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) when a question was about him and his critically acclaimed films. On Thursday’s episode of the popular quiz show, Amitabh asked contestant Anu Chauhan, “Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta are notable films by which director?”

The options included Ketan Mehta, Apoorva Lakhia and Anees Bazmee, apart from Hansal. Hansal shared a screenshot of Amitabh asking the question and tweeted, “And this happened...” When a journalist joked that the answer would be Anees Bazmee, Hansal responded, “That would be interesting!”

The episode also had another question related to films. Anu was also asked ‘which of the films marked the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a music director’. The options were Saawariya, Guzaarish, Goliyo Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

About his first encounter with Amitabh, Hansal had shared on Twitter last year, “I’d just begun my career and had dropped off a letter to Mr. Bachchan’s bungalow (with security). The next morning at around 8 am my mother comes to the room and says that there is a call for me from Amitabh. My assistant editor at that time was Amitabh Verma. I pick up and say ‘Bol Amitabh’. Reply is ‘ Main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hu’.”

Hansal is riding high on the success of his recent project, webseries The Scam 1992, which garnered critical acclaim as well as great appreciation for lead actor Patik Gandhi. Hansal’s last release was Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha and Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Chhalaang that had a digital premiere recently.

