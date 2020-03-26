e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Anupam Kher’s New Amsterdam postpones pandemic-centric episode written in 2019 but eerily similar to coronavirus crisis

Anupam Kher’s New Amsterdam postpones pandemic-centric episode written in 2019 but eerily similar to coronavirus crisis

New Amsterdam, the NBC medical drama has postponed an episode on a fictional deadly flu pandemic in New York City.

tv Updated: Mar 26, 2020 19:21 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Anupam Kher plays a doctor on New Amsterdam.
Anupam Kher plays a doctor on New Amsterdam.
         

NBC medical drama New Amsterdam has taken a call to postpone an episode of the show that would have focused on a fictional deadly flu pandemic in New York City with its creator David Schulner saying “sometimes, what the mirror reflects back is too horrifying to look at.”

Schulner said they had already shot the episode titled, Pandemic, later renamed Our Doors Are Always Open, but he supported the network’s decision to postpone it amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the US and the rest of the world.

 

“The world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts,” Schulner said in an essay to Deadline. The episode in question was written in 2019, but eerily mirrors what is happening in the world right now.

“We showed what happens when our hospital has to erect tents in the parking lot because every bed is taken. When the doctors and nurses and medical techs have been working back to back shifts because their replacements are sick. When panic sets in. When people are quarantined. When people die. Sometimes, what the mirror reflects back is too horrifying to look at,” Schulner said.

Also read: ‘What if coronavirus gets worse and worse’: Vir Das takes on Covid-19 in new comedy show

Some members of the show’s team have also tested positive for the coronavirus, including actor Daniel Dae Kim and one of the writers. Indian actor Anupam Kher is also one of the cast members of the show. He recently returned home and is in self-isolation.

The US has more than 60,000 infection with New York accounting for more than 30,000 alone. More than 900 people have died of the virus in the country.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Covid-19 updates: China reduces foreign flights to curb imported cases
Covid-19 updates: China reduces foreign flights to curb imported cases
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
G20 Virtual Summit: Saudi king urges effective response to coronavirus crisis
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news