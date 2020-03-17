Arti Singh wishes ex-boyfriend Ayaz Khan on his wedding anniversary, says ‘Love you both so much’. See pics

tv

Actor Arti Singh, who was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 13, has wished ex-boyfriend Ayaz Khan on his wedding anniversary. Arti had broken up with Ayaz after three years of relationship. He is now married to Jannat.

Arti posted an adorable picture of Ayaz and his wife Jannat on Instagram and wrote, “Happy anniversary mere Doston .... @ayazkhan701 @jannatkhan1618.! May god bless you both and keeps both of you always happy. Love you both so so much!”. Ayaz replied to her saying, “Thank u my pagli dost”.

She shared another post with a pool picture of Ayaz and his wife, “Happy anniversary sirjiii and madam.” She also posted a picture of the couple dressed in ethnic wear and wrote, “Happy anniversary to my paglait... love you both. Itna sara likha darwaza chhup gaya now only u both can be seen. (I wrote so much that the text hid the door, now only you can be seen in the picture).”

Arti Singh again wished Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat on their wedding anniversary on her Instagram stories.

Talking about their breakup, Arti had earlier told Times of India in an interview, “It’s strange that it took us three years to realise that we are two different people, who aren’t on the same page on many issues. We tried to salvage the relationship, but it wasn’t meant to be. Some friendships shouldn’t graduate to love or marriage. Having said that, we continue to be best friends and are there for each other. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t become life partners.”

Arti is now single and looking to settle down. The actor had made headlines when she opened up about a rape attempt on her during her childhood. Her brother Krushna Abhishek had, however, played down her claim. She had said in his defence in an interview to Hindustan Times, “My brother and my mother are upset because I am yet to get married. He did not say it didn’t happen, he said that I said a bit too much in flow. He was of the view that I should have spoken only 3 lines, what was the need for 10 lines. This is a normal reaction of a brother.”

