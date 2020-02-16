‘Asim Riaz had qualities of winner, Sidharth Shukla undeserving,’ say Gauahar Khan, Kishwer as fans fight it out

tv

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 09:10 IST

If you thought spirited battles in the online space ended with Bigg Boss 13 finale, you could not be more wrong. The moment Salman Khan announced Sidharth Shukla as Bigg Boss 13 winner, hashtags and reactions from former contestants and fans of the show took over.

Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, again gave her vote to Asim after the Bigg Boss 13 finale. “Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM,” she wrote on Twitter. Gauahar has been rooting for Asim ever since the show began.

Another former contestant Kishwer Merchant soon termed the show ‘predictable’ and Sidharth ‘undeserving’. “What a predictable season .. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins !! #bestseasonever #BB13GrandFinale,” she wrote on Twitter.

Soon, Twitter was on fire with hashtags such as #SidharthShuklaForTheWin, #CongratulationsSid, #SidHearts, #BBWinnerSid, #FixedWinnerSidharth, #MyWinnerAsim, #AsimDeservesTrophy and #BiasedBiggBoss trending.

Self-confessed film critic Kamaal R Khan also claimed that Sidharth Shukla’s win was ‘fixed’. “I will release my last video about fixed #BiggBoss13winner tomorrow! And I will explain that how #ManishaSharma was ready to bet her job for #Sid and how Salman did give up. And I will explain that also, how did I get script from a colleague of #ManishaSharma! #BB13GrandFinale,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sidharth, best known for TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Throughout Bigg Boss 13, the actor stayed in news for his aggressive behaviour towards fellow contestants. His rivalry with Asim was one of the biggest talking points of the Colors TV show and many fans expected the final competition to be between them. Besides Sidharth and Asim, four other finalists of the show were Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra.