e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / ‘Asim Riaz had qualities of winner, Sidharth Shukla undeserving,’ say Gauahar Khan, Kishwer as fans fight it out

‘Asim Riaz had qualities of winner, Sidharth Shukla undeserving,’ say Gauahar Khan, Kishwer as fans fight it out

Former Bigg Boss contestants such as Kishwer Merchant and Gauahar Khan backed Asim Riaz even as fans of Sidharth Shukla and Asim fought it out on Twitter. Sidharth was announced as Bigg Boss 13 winner on Sunday.

tv Updated: Feb 16, 2020 09:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bigg Boss 13 win of Sidharth Shukla has triggered an online face-off between his and Asim Riaz’s backers.
Bigg Boss 13 win of Sidharth Shukla has triggered an online face-off between his and Asim Riaz’s backers.
         

If you thought spirited battles in the online space ended with Bigg Boss 13 finale, you could not be more wrong. The moment Salman Khan announced Sidharth Shukla as Bigg Boss 13 winner, hashtags and reactions from former contestants and fans of the show took over.

Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, again gave her vote to Asim after the Bigg Boss 13 finale. “Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM,” she wrote on Twitter. Gauahar has been rooting for Asim ever since the show began.

 

 

Another former contestant Kishwer Merchant soon termed the show ‘predictable’ and Sidharth ‘undeserving’. “What a predictable season .. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins !! #bestseasonever #BB13GrandFinale,” she wrote on Twitter.

Soon, Twitter was on fire with hashtags such as #SidharthShuklaForTheWin, #CongratulationsSid, #SidHearts, #BBWinnerSid, #FixedWinnerSidharth, #MyWinnerAsim, #AsimDeservesTrophy and #BiasedBiggBoss trending.

Self-confessed film critic Kamaal R Khan also claimed that Sidharth Shukla’s win was ‘fixed’. “I will release my last video about fixed #BiggBoss13winner tomorrow! And I will explain that how #ManishaSharma was ready to bet her job for #Sid and how Salman did give up. And I will explain that also, how did I get script from a colleague of #ManishaSharma! #BB13GrandFinale,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sidharth, best known for TV shows Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Throughout Bigg Boss 13, the actor stayed in news for his aggressive behaviour towards fellow contestants. His rivalry with Asim was one of the biggest talking points of the Colors TV show and many fans expected the final competition to be between them. Besides Sidharth and Asim, four other finalists of the show were Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

tags
top news
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’
Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’
Group from Shaheen Bagh plans to meet Amit Shah, some agitators against move
Group from Shaheen Bagh plans to meet Amit Shah, some agitators against move
In former colony Goa, Portuguese prez calls for bridging past and future
In former colony Goa, Portuguese prez calls for bridging past and future
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
‘Special guests’ to share stage with Kejriwal at swearing-in today
‘Special guests’ to share stage with Kejriwal at swearing-in today
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News