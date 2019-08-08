Bahubali actor Madhu Prakash arrested on charges of dowry harassment after wife’s suicide

tv

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 08:57 IST

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu television actor Madhu Prakash on charges of dowry harassment, a day after his wife committed suicide. Madhu, who also played a small role in S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali, was arrested following a complaint by his in-laws. They also blamed him for her death. The actor’s wife Bharati (34) allegedly committed suicide by hanging at their house in Manikonda on Tuesday night.

Bharati’s parents lodged a complaint at Raidurgam police station that Madhu was harassing their daughter for dowry. Police registered a case and took Madhu into custody.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan carried her own luggage at airport and her approval ratings have never been higher. Watch video

Madhu had married Bharati, a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, in 2014. There were frequent fights between them over Madhu returning home late. Bharati’s parents alleged that he had been harassing her and was also into a relationship with another woman. They claimed that Rs 15 lakh was given as dowry to Madhu at the time of marriage but he kept harassing her for more dowry.

Bharati’s mother Tirumala said they had doubts over the cause of her death and demanded a thorough probe.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 08:55 IST