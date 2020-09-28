e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur forced to sell vegetables in Azamgarh to make ends meet, says ‘I have no regrets’

Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur forced to sell vegetables in Azamgarh to make ends meet, says ‘I have no regrets’

Ram Vriksha Gaur, who directed Balika Vadhu among a few other popular shows, is now selling vegetables in his native village in Azamgarh. He says he doesn’t regret the decision.

tv Updated: Sep 28, 2020 14:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Balika Vadhu director Ram has been forced to sell vegetables.
Balika Vadhu director Ram has been forced to sell vegetables.
         

One of the directors of Balika Vadhu, Ram Vriksha Gaur, is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh and has said that he has no regrets doing that to make ends meet. Based in Mumbai for past 18 years, Ram had reportedly gone to his native village for recce of a film when the pandemic-induced lockdown was announced nationwide.

A Hindustan Live report said the Balika Vadhu director started selling vegetables - which was his father’s occupation - when he could not find any work. Before the lockdown, Ram was supposed to work on a film but the stalling of shoots caused several issues with the project. When he contacted the producer, Ram was told that the film may take at least a year to start and the director then decided to start selling vegetables with his son who studies in Class 11.

“I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take to my father’s business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets. I have my own house in Mumbai and I am confident that I will return one day. Till then, I am here doing what I can,” he told IANS.

Also read: Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story to release on Oct 9

Ram has also worked on Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Sujata as the show director. He has also worked as assistant director with directors of films featuring Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty, Yashpal Sharma,, Rajpal Yadav and Milind Gunaji.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut,
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut,
G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November
G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November
ICU bed reservation: Delhi HC asks for healthcare providers association response
ICU bed reservation: Delhi HC asks for healthcare providers association response
Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October
Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In