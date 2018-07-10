Balika Vadhu’s Toral Rasputra ends marriage of five years with Dhaval

TV actor Toral Rasputra has ended her marriage of five years with businessman Dhaval. She blamed compatibility issues for the separation.

She confirmed the news of her divorce with Dhaval to Indiatimes. She said, “Yes, we are divorced, but it’s been amicable. Despite trying our best, our marriage didn’t work out. Things don’t always turn out the way we expect. All said and done, luckily, we all are happy and peaceful now. Dhaval and I will always remain good friends.”

Toral and Dhaval tied the knot in 2013 around the same time her TV career picked up.

However, there was trouble in their marriage and Toral started to live with her parents by the end of 2015.

Toral made her TV debut with the show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2008, and shot to fame when she replaced Pratyusha Banerjee as Aanandi in Balika Vadhu.

She slowed down after her stint on Balika Vadhu got over. In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, she had said, “After Balika Vadhu, I was getting offers that were quite similar to what I had portrayed in that show. And I wanted to break that image. So, when nothing exciting came my way on TV, I started doing theatre.”