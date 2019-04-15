Big Little Lies 2 trailer: The Monterey Five fear their past and Meryl Streep. Watch

Just hours before Game of Thrones, HBO gave another big surprise to its fans. The television giant released the first trailer for the second part of their award-winning and highly anticipated show, Big Little Lies.

The new trailer brings back actors Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz as the Monterey Five. They are living their lives in uncertainty and in the fear of their past catching up with them.

Celeste, Madeline, Jane, Renata and Bonnie are still leaving their kids at school together but they are also wary of the town talking about them behind their backs. They are paranoid about what others know about the murder of Celeste’s abusive husband and if they think they have done it.

We finally watch Meryl Streep enter the picture. She plays Perry’s mother who is in town to figure out what happened to her son. “My son is dead. I want to know what happened that night. I am very tempted to ask you but I don’t think I would get the truth. Would I?,” she asked Madeline. Watch the trailer:

Fans loved the trailer and thanked HBO for it. “This is Game of Thrones night and then this. Thank you HBO,” wrote a fan. “When you think the cast couldn’t have more strong women actors, they cast Meryl Streep,” wrote another.”All these amazing women already on a great show and then they go and add Meryl Streep!!! My mind is blown,” commented a Streep fan on YouTube.

The show returns on June 9 and will be available to watch on Hotstar in India. It is directed by Jean-Marc Vallée.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 14:07 IST