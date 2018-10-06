Bigg Boss 12 day 19 highlights: Anup Jalota, Jasleen enjoy a romantic dinner date

The Bigg Boss 12 house witnessed a chaotic day during the captaincy task as Saba, Surbhi and Shivashish persistently held on to the ring. But as Nehha disqualified Somi for supporting her hand during the task, all hell broke loose. The Khan sisters created a ruckus in the house and accused Nehha of being unfair to them. Far from the eyes of the contestants, Dipika personally told Nehha that she had wrongly disqualified Somi and therefore, she doesn’t support her stand.

Moving forward, Surbhi and Shivashish continued to hold the ring even during the night. Sourabh interfered and convinced partner Shivashish to call it a day and leave the ring to Surbhi as a sign of respect for her competitive spirit. This made Surbhi the winner, paving her way to captaincy.

The next day, Bigg Boss made a formal announcement to declare the jodi of Surbhi and Romil as the new captains of the house. It was also the time to decide the contenders for the kaalkothri. The contestants were asked to nominate one person each for the punishment. As Karanvir, Nehha and Sreesanth went on to nominate themselves, they were sentenced to the kaalkothri. However, much to their dismay, the Bigg Boss also nominated them for the eliminations next week. This did not go down well with the singles.

Soon after Karanvir, Nehha and Sreesanth moved into the jail, they accused captain Surbhi of miscalculating the number of votes for the kaalkothri. Sreesanth broke into a verbal spat with Surbhi and the two shouted their hearts out. While he lost his cool and asked Bigg Boss to let him leave the show, Surbhi threatened to deal with him out of the house.

Bringing some relief from the chaos, Bigg Boss hosted a romantic dinner date for lovebirds Jasleen and Anup Jalota. The two decked up in their best finery and spent some quality time together. The Bhajan singer sang ‘chaudhvin ka chand’ to woo her and even went down on one knee to offer her a rose.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 10:21 IST