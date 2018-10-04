Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota is highest paid celeb in the house, Sreesanth gets the least

The Bigg Boss season 12 has been keeping the viewers glued to the television screens with a new concept. There are two teams competing against each other – the singles and the vichitra jodis.Besides the usual clashes and controversies, the show is also known for paying hefty amounts to the contestants for surviving in the Bigg Boss house.

Sharing the earnings of the seniormost member of the house Anup Jalota is also the highest paid. A source has revealed to Bollywoodlife.com that the devotional singer is being paid a whopping Rs 45 lakh a week to be on the show. The source is quoted as saying, “The channel wants elders to watch the show. The younger audience sees it on the net. This time the competition is with family dramas so the channel shelled a huge amount to get him on the show.” The bhajan singer recently ended his relationship with girlfriend Jasleen over a task.

According to the report, television actor Karanvir Bora is the second highest paid celebrity on the show with an income of around Rs 20 lakh a week. Following her at the third position is actor Dipika Kakar of Sasural Simar Ka fame. She is reportedly being paid around Rs 15 lakh a week.

Interestingly, former cricketer S Sreesanth is said to be getting only Rs 5 lakh a week for the show. He is part of the singles team and was recently upset for being doubted about his mental strength by co-contestant Nehha Pendse. He is named in the nominations list this week along with singer Anup Jalota and Srishty Rode.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 14:55 IST